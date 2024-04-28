Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sky Harbour Group were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Sky Harbour Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Sky Harbour Group Price Performance

Shares of SKYH remained flat at $8.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,284. Sky Harbour Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.53). Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 16.19% and a negative net margin of 213.57%. The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sky Harbour Group Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

