Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,125 shares during the quarter. LSB Industries accounts for approximately 0.7% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of LSB Industries worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LXU. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 279,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,261. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The conglomerate reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). LSB Industries had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $132.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LXU shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on LSB Industries from $9.00 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other news, EVP John Burns sold 33,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $274,254.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,364.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

