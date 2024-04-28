Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Sells 418 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Chevron by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.89. 9,736,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,082,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.73.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

