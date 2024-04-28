Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Holdings Decreased by PL Capital Advisors LLC

PL Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Merchants Bancorp makes up approximately 2.7% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Merchants Bancorp worth $7,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $48.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $346.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.38%.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

