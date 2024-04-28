Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3182 per share on Thursday, May 9th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Merck KGaA’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Merck KGaA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MKKGY opened at $32.25 on Friday. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $36.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.63.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

