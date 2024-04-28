Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3182 per share on Thursday, May 9th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Merck KGaA’s previous dividend of $0.32.
Merck KGaA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MKKGY opened at $32.25 on Friday. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $36.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.63.
About Merck KGaA
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Merck KGaA
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.