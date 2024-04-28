Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 87.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody's Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $376.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $384.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.72. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $296.45 and a 52 week high of $407.62. The company has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Moody's Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.75.

Moody's Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

See Also

