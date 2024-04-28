Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.3% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $44,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $462.42. 1,963,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $471.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.35. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $357.85 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The company has a market cap of $431.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.23.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,630 shares of company stock valued at $168,746,490 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

