Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $8,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock traded up $13.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $477.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,208. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $541.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $537.90.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on MSCI from $530.00 to $425.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $562.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.