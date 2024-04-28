Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 227,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $9,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 147.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,225,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,540,000 after purchasing an additional 729,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,368,000 after purchasing an additional 487,111 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 21.2% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,070,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,799,000 after purchasing an additional 362,227 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,650,000 after buying an additional 256,802 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,534,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on QTWO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of QTWO stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.28. 316,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,071. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.31 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $450,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 363,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,224,075.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $1,849,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,452,457.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $450,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 363,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,224,075.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,639 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,784 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

