Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $10.73 Million Stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.74% of Winmark worth $10,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Winmark by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in Winmark by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Winmark by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Winmark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

WINA opened at $360.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $360.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.57. Winmark Co. has a 12-month low of $308.92 and a 12-month high of $451.30.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 84.36% and a net margin of 48.36%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.22%.

In other Winmark news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.51, for a total value of $1,546,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,014,647.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Winmark news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total value of $3,092,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,034,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.51, for a total value of $1,546,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,014,647.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

