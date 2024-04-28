Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 54,262 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 46,525 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,499,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.8% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 60,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $59.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $212.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $61.76.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.85.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

