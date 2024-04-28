Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 10,081 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,081 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $15,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CBSH opened at $55.41 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Benjamin F. Rassieur III sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $96,086.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,911.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $263,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,661 shares of company stock valued at $606,528. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

