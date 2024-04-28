MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Given New $526.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $615.00 to $526.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MSCI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered MSCI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered MSCI from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $562.87.

MSCI Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $477.78 on Wednesday. MSCI has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $617.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $541.71 and its 200 day moving average is $537.90.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,579,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 5,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in MSCI by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

