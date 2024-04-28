Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their hold rating on shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Nabors Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day moving average of $87.09. The company has a market capitalization of $731.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $71.42 and a 52-week high of $141.47.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($2.92). The company had revenue of $743.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.59 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 48.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

