Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) PT Lowered to $16.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Navient from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered Navient from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Navient in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Navient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Navient Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $15.72 on Thursday. Navient has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 13.63 and a current ratio of 12.52.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Navient had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 41.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navient

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 385,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,631,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Navient

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Navient during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 314.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 367.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

