New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Stake Reduced by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $40.04.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The company had revenue of $758.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.