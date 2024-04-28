NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NorthWestern Energy Group updated its FY24 guidance to $3.42-3.62 EPS.
NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE NWE traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.55. 438,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.43. NorthWestern Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $60.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.50.
NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.
NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile
NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.
