Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,100 shares, a growth of 126.6% from the March 31st total of 185,400 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 853,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Nuburu Stock Performance

Shares of Nuburu stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.17. 226,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,232. Nuburu has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $2.15.

Nuburu Company Profile

Nuburu, Inc develops high power precision blue light engine lasers for the metal processing and 3D printing industries worldwide. The company offers Nuburu AO and NUBURU BL series lasers. Its products have applications in battery, e-mobility, consumer electronics, and 3D printing metal systems. Nuburu, Inc is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

