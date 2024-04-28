Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,100 shares, a growth of 126.6% from the March 31st total of 185,400 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 853,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Nuburu Stock Performance
Shares of Nuburu stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.17. 226,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,232. Nuburu has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $2.15.
Nuburu Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuburu
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuburu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuburu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.