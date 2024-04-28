Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Sold by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,277,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,019 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.