ODonnell Financial Services LLC Takes $6.24 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,237,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.1% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.92. 1,087,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,672. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.01 and a 52-week high of $291.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.40. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

