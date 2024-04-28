OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OGE

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 572.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.