OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.91. The company has a market cap of $33.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.30.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

About OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of OptimumBank as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.