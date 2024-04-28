OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.91. The company has a market cap of $33.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.30.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter.
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.
