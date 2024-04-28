Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Hovde Group from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.65. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $29.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

