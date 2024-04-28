Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OXBR stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($1.91) million during the quarter.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.