Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Trading Up 13.6%

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
Pan African Resources Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.
Pan African Resources Company Profile
Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.
