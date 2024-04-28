PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.9% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.42.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $175.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $241.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

