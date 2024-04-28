Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $151.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.55 and a 200-day moving average of $137.06. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The company has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

