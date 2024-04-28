Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $40.00 at KeyCorp

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PINS. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.68.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PINS

Pinterest Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE:PINS opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -565.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,077.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,741.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $64,479.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,077.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,231. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,348,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,165,000 after buying an additional 1,439,595 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,122,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,639,000 after buying an additional 3,390,924 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,764,000 after buying an additional 2,548,925 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,305,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,685,000 after buying an additional 1,043,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,887,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,179,000 after purchasing an additional 64,270 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.