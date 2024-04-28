Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $264.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PXD shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $268.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $196.74 and a 12-month high of $278.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,787.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $141,965,000 after buying an additional 531,418 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 51,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 80.0% during the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 440,522 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $101,122,000 after buying an additional 112,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

