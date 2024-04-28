Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.90 EPS

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90, Briefing.com reports. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PIPR traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,872. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.73. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $120.97 and a 52 week high of $202.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PIPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 11,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $2,037,295.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 11,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $2,037,295.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $38,960.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 16,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,711. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Further Reading

