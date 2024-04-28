PL Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

PL Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group accounts for 1.7% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 336.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 33,897 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 82,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 25,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 207,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CFG opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

