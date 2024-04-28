PL Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR)

PL Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,557 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.0% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.82% of Magyar Bancorp worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Magyar Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Magyar Bancorp stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

Magyar Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

