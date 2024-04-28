Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Polaris from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Polaris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. Polaris has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 536.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

