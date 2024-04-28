Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.94 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Portland General Electric updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.980-3.180 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.98-3.18 EPS.
Portland General Electric Stock Performance
Shares of POR opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $51.58.
Portland General Electric Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.80%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on POR
Insider Activity
In other Portland General Electric news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.
About Portland General Electric
Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.
