Presidio Property Trust, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SQFTP)

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SQFTP opened at $16.87 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $18.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75.
About Presidio Property Trust
