Presidio Property Trust, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SQFTP)

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SQFTP opened at $16.87 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $18.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75.

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

About Presidio Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.