Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives $245.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.50.

A number of research firms have commented on PRI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James cut Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $365,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 13,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,373.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $302,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,283. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $365,115.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 13,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,373.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,708 shares of company stock worth $1,648,677 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 0.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 80,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,316,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Primerica by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter worth about $924,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Primerica by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $213.46 on Friday. Primerica has a 52-week low of $173.00 and a 52-week high of $256.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.84 and its 200 day moving average is $222.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.64 million. Primerica had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

