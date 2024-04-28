Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,225 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 2.0% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $24,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 540.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Raymond James raised their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.64.

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,565 shares of company stock worth $26,641,364. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.58. 2,710,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,897. The stock has a market cap of $182.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $259.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

