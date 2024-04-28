Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX)

Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GPIX traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $45.55. 31,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,894. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.11. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3326 per share. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.