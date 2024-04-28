Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $112.73. 6,304,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,049,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.18 and a 200-day moving average of $99.76.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

