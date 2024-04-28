Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 22.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $621,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CZR traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $36.61. 6,268,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,278. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.38. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.34 and a 52-week high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CZR. JMP Securities cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

