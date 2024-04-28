Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 15,039.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,859 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Netflix by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in Netflix by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 475,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,258,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,219,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.16, for a total transaction of $11,759,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.16, for a total transaction of $11,759,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,573 shares of company stock worth $89,548,241. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $561.23. 4,332,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,190,527. The company’s 50-day moving average is $604.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $241.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.62 and a 1 year high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.