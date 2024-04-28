Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Short Interest Update

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 44,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Provident Financial worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Provident Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PROV stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.40. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

