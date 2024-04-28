PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $208.38

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 208.38 ($2.57) and traded as high as GBX 219.50 ($2.71). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 218 ($2.69), with a volume of 749,098 shares changing hands.

PureTech Health Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £588.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1,676.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 208.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 186.09.

PureTech Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.