Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.69 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

