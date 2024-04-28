Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,714 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,728,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,875,134,000 after buying an additional 69,039 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $624,471,000 after buying an additional 35,105 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,548,156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $527,239,000 after buying an additional 43,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Autodesk by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,378,796 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $492,197,000 after purchasing an additional 102,035 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 14.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,364,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $489,178,000 after purchasing an additional 293,464 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,166 shares of company stock worth $9,465,055 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.7 %

ADSK opened at $217.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.47. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.