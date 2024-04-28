Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 110,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 15,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $173.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.42 and a fifty-two week high of $176.42.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,439 shares of company stock worth $36,746,578 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

