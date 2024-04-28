Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 321 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $550,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,069 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $227,566,000. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 114.3% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,422,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,557 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $169,199,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,963,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $157.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.55. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.02 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $254.38 billion, a PE ratio of 302.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.59.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

