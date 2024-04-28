Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of QUAL opened at $159.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.95 and a 200 day moving average of $149.80. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

