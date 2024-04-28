Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Sells 293 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWOB. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 105.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 143.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VWOB stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.40. The company had a trading volume of 153,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,834. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.93. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

