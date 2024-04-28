Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Piper Sandler

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.34.

NYSE RF opened at $19.62 on Friday. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

